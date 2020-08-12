













Barbara Ann Williams passed away July 11, 2020 from complications of heat stroke.Barbara was born in Pgh, Pa. on September 19, 1960. She is survived by her son Richard and (Michele) daughter Savanna, mother Patricia, sisters Carol (Tom) Caren, Sue (Steve) Sandy, brothers Chuck (Bessy) and Joe.Barbara had many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Barbara will be missed by us all, especially by her companion and friend, her dog Hatch. Barbara also had a passion for fishing and this is why she lived by the river.