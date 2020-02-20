|
|
BARRY OWEN LINDEMAN, Jr.
December 19, 1955 ~ January 19, 2020
Barry Owen Lindeman, Jr., of Red Bluff, passed away due to complications of diabetes on January 19, 2020, in Red Bluff. He was born at St. Elizabeth's Hospital on December 19, 1955. To his family and friends, he was affectionately known as "Owen" or just "O". Barry graduated from Red Bluff High School in 1974, where he loved math and excelled at football and track; he later graduated from Shasta College. Barry was in the construction industry in Northern California for 30 years. A talented carpenter, Barry built his first house while in his 20's and worked with his father and uncle as a carpenter and equipment operator, eventually becoming a contractor himself. Barry was known for his attention to detail and his ability to fix just about anything. He liked to stay busy and was a man who actually whistled while he worked. A kind man with a big heart, Barry would cheerfully help anyone in need and always had a faithful dog or two in his company. Barry is survived by his parents, Barry and Henriette Lindeman, brothers Steve (Donna), and Larry (Michelle), sister Darlene Martinson (John); nephews Calvin, Andrew, and Eric Lindeman, and Justin Martinson; niece Chante Lindeman; several uncles and aunts; numerous cousins; and long-time companion Laura Caughy and her daughters Lechelle and Lacey Caughey. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Barry on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 11-2 PM at the Durango RV Resort, River room, 100 Lake Ave., Red Bluff.
Published in Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020