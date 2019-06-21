Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice M. Robertson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernice M. Robertson Obituary








Bernice M. Robertson


February 14, 1933 - May 23, 2016




Its now the third anniversary of your passing. It is with great sadness that we have lost Bernice M. Robertson on May 23, 2016, a long time resident of Corning.


She was born in Arkansas on February 14, 1933 to Earl and Addie Robertson. She moved to Corning in 1960 with her parents and son Rick.


She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Addie Robertson, brothers Herman (Rob) and Bill Robertson.


Bernice is survived by her son Rick (Kimberlee) Goodin, grandchildren Chris Irving and Saleena Goodin. Sister Bonnie, nieces and nephews Brenda Mendoza, Jay, Robin, Bobbie, Billy Harrison and their families.


She loved babies, puppies, yard saling, collecting sea shells, gardening, especially cactus of all shapes, sizes and colors. She also loved wading in creeks when her son was little.


She will be missed so much by all.
Published in Daily News on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.