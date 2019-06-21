













Bernice M. Robertson





February 14, 1933 - May 23, 2016









Its now the third anniversary of your passing. It is with great sadness that we have lost Bernice M. Robertson on May 23, 2016, a long time resident of Corning.





She was born in Arkansas on February 14, 1933 to Earl and Addie Robertson. She moved to Corning in 1960 with her parents and son Rick.





She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Addie Robertson, brothers Herman (Rob) and Bill Robertson.





Bernice is survived by her son Rick (Kimberlee) Goodin, grandchildren Chris Irving and Saleena Goodin. Sister Bonnie, nieces and nephews Brenda Mendoza, Jay, Robin, Bobbie, Billy Harrison and their families.





She loved babies, puppies, yard saling, collecting sea shells, gardening, especially cactus of all shapes, sizes and colors. She also loved wading in creeks when her son was little.





She will be missed so much by all. Published in Daily News on June 21, 2019