













BERNYL SIDENER





February 17, 1934 ~ May 14, 2019









On the morning of May 14th 2019, Bernyl Sidener of Chico passed away at the age of 85.





Bernyl was born February 17, 1934 to Clay and Helen Sidener in Orland CA. He attended local schools and graduated from Red Bluff High School in 1951. He enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1955. After his service was over, he returned to Chico and enrolled at California State University Chico, earning a degree in Civil Engineering. He then went into the sheep and cattle ranching business, where he developed and maintained many long term friendships. He dated and married Saundra Featherston in July 1960. Together they raised three children David, Suzanne, and Matthew.





Bernyl was an avid athlete. He loved swimming, running and especially riding his bicycle. He could be seen daily at Chico Sports Club, where he was longtime member. He loved to work in his garden and nature. He was an animal person all his life. From the sheep and cattle on the ranch to the dogs, cats, horses, and chickens at the house.





Bernyl especially loved spending time with his family. He always was looking for ways to spend time with his grandchildren, "teaching" them the true ways of the world.





All who had the chance to get to know Bernyl, knew that he was a man of caring and love. Whether it was at the coffee shop, the gym, or even a local high school basketball game, he had a way of making all who met him feel better.





He is proceeded in death by his mother Helen and father Clay. He is survived by his son David Sidener of Marysville, daughter Suzanne (Ron) Stilwell of Orland, son Matt (Carol) Sidener of Merced. He is also survived by his sister Marlys Carlisle of Brentwood; Cousin Phyllis Avilla of Red Bluff; and ex-wife Saundra Bremmer of Chico. 4 grandchildren Josh (Chelsea) Sidener of Redding, Cody (Katie) Stilwell of Orland, Emilee (Jake) Ferwerda of Memphis TN, Samantha (Brandon) McPherrin of Orland. And finally, 8 great-grandchildren.





The family would like to thank Mike and Regina Grattidge and their staff at Orchard View Senior Care, and all the caring professionals at the Veterans Health Administration for their care and compassion. We could not have made it through this time without their help.





There will be no services per his requests.





To share your thoughts and condolences, please go to NewtonBracewell.com Published in Daily News from May 21 to May 23, 2019