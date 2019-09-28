|
|
Bertha Caroline Imhof Erbes
August 18, 1932 - August 26, 2019
Bertha Erbes, 87 of Red Bluff, Ca passed away August 26, 2019 with her husband by her side. She was the daughter of the late Josef (Joseph) and Anna Imhof. Bertha was born on August 18, 1932 in Woodland, Ca. She had one sister, the late Rosie Potter. She was extremely close to her.
The Imhof family moved to Vina in 1940. Bertha attended Vina Elementary School and graduated from Los Molinos High. George and Bertha were married Oct. 24, 1950. They moved from Dairyville to Antelope where they settled and raised their family. They owned and operated a distributorship for Foremost Foods Inc. Bertha was their bookkeeper. They sold and retied after 35 years.
Bertha is survived by her husband George of 68 years. Five children, Gregg Erbes (Pat), Karen Porter (John), Lori Wray (Frank), Joe Erbes and Sally Martin. Fourteen grandchildren, Fifteen great grandchildren. Cathy Cox who was always there for her. Many nieces and nephews and countless friends.
Bertha was the life of the party everywhere she went. She always had a smile on her face and said she never met a stranger. She was a devot Catholic, loved people and would go out of her way to make others comfortable.
Services will be held Oct 5, 2019 @ 11am at Sacared Heart Catholic Church, Red Bluff. A celebration of life will follow at the Parish Hall on Monroe St. The world has lost a beautiful soul.
Published in Daily News on Sept. 28, 2019