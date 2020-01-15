|
Betty (Conder) Budden
February 17, 1934 ~ January 6, 2020
Betty was born to Roy and Margarete Conder in Whittier, CA. Betty was two years old when the family moved to Valdez, AK. Betty married the love of her life Sidney Budden and years later they moved to Fairbanks, AK. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Sidney in 1983, and returned to the Budden Ranch in Red Bluff, CA. Betty was living in Aumsville, OR at the time of her passing. Betty is survived by her three children Rick (Marcie), Shane (Melissa) and Starla Budden. Eight grandchildren. Ten great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery Friday 17, 2020 at 11am. A celebration of life will follow at the home of Shane and Melissa Budden 20845 Lopeman Dr., Red Bluff, CA. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to .
Published in Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020