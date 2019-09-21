Home

May 3, 1943 - September 10, 2019




Betty Ann Felkins, 76 passed away on September 10, 2019. She was born in Oakland, CA. on May 3, 1943, and graduted from Red High School in 1961. She worked at public and private schools for 30 years and 8 years at Wal Mart. She is survived by her husband Lester L. Felkins, Brother Jim Bendinger, her 2 daughters Vicki Johnson and Cathy Rispoli, and her grandson Andrew Schiest. Preceded in death by sister Barbara Ferry and parents Jack and Margaret Bendinger. Visitation is at the Red Bluff community center on the west side 1500 S Jackson St from 1:00 to 6:00.
Published in Daily News on Sept. 21, 2019
