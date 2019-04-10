













BEVERLY FAY HOWARD





6-8-1915 ~ 3-21-2019









Beverly passed away on March 21, 2019 at the age of 103, at home with her loving family by her side after a brief illness.





Beverly was born to Joseph and Agnes Fay at Fort Covington, New York. She moved to Proctor, Vermont at age 7. She attended grade school and graduated from Proctor High School in 1932 and then went on to Nasson College at Sanford, Maine where she majored in Home Economics and graduated in 1935. She met and married the love of her life, Donald Amos Howard. Together they had 3 children. Don was in the Merchant Marines and during the war transferred to San Francisco, CA.





After he served they moved to Belmont where Don got his building contractors license and Beverly worked in the cafeteria at the local grade school using her college education skills. Several years later (1957) they moved to Red Bluff and Don built several homes working for Rudy Rapp. In 1960 they moved to Santa Rosa, Mom and Dad lived at Journeys End Mobile Home Park and were asked to be managers. This lasted over 20 years. They retired and then moved back to Red Bluff where they spent the rest of their lives.





Beverly is survived by her son, Bruce Howard, daughters Sandra Walters and Nancy Hedden (Bill), all of Red Bluff. Granddaughters; Becki Johnson (Todd) . of Red Bluff, Marci Pittman (Eric) of Chico and Nicki Evenson (Dayle) of Oroville; 12 greats and 5 great-greats (5th generations).





She was predeceased by her husband Donald, 3 sisters and 4 brothers. Grandsons Boyd; Howard; and Samuel Hedden; and her Great-grandson Bud Johnson.





Per her request there will be no service. Hoyt-Cole is in charge of cremation. Published in Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary