June 1, 1936 - September 2, 2019




Bob McCarty was born June 1, 1936 in Independence, MO. Bob passed away September 2, 2019. Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley McCarty, his children; Pam McCarty Hill, Tim McCarty and his brother, Delbert McCarty. Bob leaves 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Bob is predeceased by his parents, Dewey and Gladys McCarty and siblings, Dewey McCarty Jr. and Alma Pedrett. Per Bob's wishes, there will not be a public memorial service. Family members will gather for a camping trip in his honor.
Published in Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019
