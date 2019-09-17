|
Bob Gene Compton
February 6, 1926 - August 29, 2019
Bob Gene Compton, age 93 of Red Bluff, passed away on Thursday August 29, 2019. He was born to the late Laura Jane Blair and Charles Edsel Compton on February 6, 1926 in Skiatook, Oklahoma and was one of eight children. When Bob was young, he and his mother and siblings drove from Oklahoma to California where his father had found construction work.
Bob attended Corona High School where he met the love of his life, Bonnie Lois Glover. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Bob enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in Hawaii to work on ship engines as a mechanics mate.
On October 5, 1946 Bob and Bonnie were married. Bonnie predeceased Bob in 2016-they were married for over 70 years. Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors. He worked for the Tehama County Department of Agriculture as a Biologist.
Bob is survived by four children: Brenda [Richard]; Robert [Becky]; Doug [Nancy]; and Scott. He also leaves behind three grandchildren: Gene [Jessica]; Emily [John]; Patrick [Rebecca] and six great grandchildren: Julianne; Taylea; Evelyn; Henry; Justin and Jackson. Bob is also survived by his sister Geraldine and brother Kenneth and nephew Kenneth [Aleta] and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Bob requested a private burial and funeral. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Bob during his illness, especially Juanita, Sarah, St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Mercy Hospice and Brookdale Assisted Living, all in Red Bluff. The family particularly appreciates the warm, loving care provided to Bob at Oak River Rehabilitation in Anderson. The staff treated Bob like family, and we are deeply thankful.
Arrangements were provided by Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers. Internment was at the Northern California Veteran's Cemetery in Igo next to Bonnie. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a preferred charity may be made.
Published in Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019