Bobby Gene Botts
Bobby Gene Botts, age 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 5th surrounded by his loving family. He was a strong family man who always put the needs and concerns of others before himself. Bob will be greatly missed by his wife of 67 years Helen and daughter Brenda Shelley and her husband Don, five grandchildren (Jake Botts, Brandi Cervantes, Kelsi Jones, Melissa Smith and Madelyn Bullemer), 11 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild as well as many others. His son, Larry, passed away over a year ago. Larry is survived by wife Rhonda.
Bob, 4th of 11 kids, was born in Elk City, Kansas to parents Albie and Dollie Botts. He is survived by his brothers Lee and Fred Botts and sister Shirley Benney. During childhood, Bob farmed with his family and helped with his younger siblings. At age 16, he worked to support his family driving a truck throughout the Midwest for a pipeline construction company.
After getting married, Bob joined the Army in 1952 and was sent overseas to Japan during the Korean Conflict. Bob and his family were very proud of the time he spent in the army. He enjoyed reliving his adventures with stories of his Army buddies, Everette and Charlie. Bob worked in the motor pool - resulting in a lifelong love of working on anything with a motor.
After getting out of the Army, Bob worked several jobs, eventually hiring on at the Diamond National plant working rotating shifts for 37 years as a Foreman making numerous lifelong friends. He was also a farmer - owning peach, apricot and prune orchards.
After retiring, Bob and Helen travelled all over the US and Canada taking their grandkids on some of the trips. Bob loved fishing and, along with his buddies, hooked many a trout, bass and crappy in the lakes of Northern California. After son Larry moved next door, they took up many of the same hobbies. In addition to fishing, they spent many hours in the wood shop producing furniture and other wood decorations for painting by Helen and Rhonda. Later, along with grandson Jake, the three enjoyed time together in their vegetable garden producing an abundance of fruits and vegetables. Bob and Helen also travelled regularly to Brenda and Don's home completing many projects that will be enjoyed and remembered forever. Bob also worked two refueling outages at Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.
Bob lived an exceptional life, loved by his family and friends and will be sorely missed. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in the future.
Published in Daily News on Apr. 11, 2020