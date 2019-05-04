













Bradley Paul King





July 23, 1956 - April 16, 2019









Bradley Paul King age 62 died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Los Molinos, California where he had resided most of his life. He was born on July 23, 1956, in Bellflower, California to Charles Vincent and Blanche Ruth (McQuillian) King.





He was twelve years old when he moved to Los Molinos and attended Lassen View Elementary and then onto Red Bluff High School Class of 1974. Jack of many trades and interests, Bradley was a cowboy, cook, logger, truck driver, and foreman. Bradley was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, photographer, and gardener. The man. The Myth. The Legend. Men wanted to be him and women wanted to be with him. Bradley was loved by many.





He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Debbie; his daughters Tanya, Ashley, and Ryanna; his son Chirstopher; 5 grandchildren; Gauge (McClelland), Theodore and Thaddeus (King), Bradley (King), and Calvin (Pritchett) and one on the way; Brother; Brian and many nieces and nephews. Bradley was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Butch, and Jerry. The King family would like to extend our gratitude to the out pouring of love and support to our family during this very difficult time. Published in Daily News on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary