BRETT JD HENDERSON
November 27, 1955 ~ November 30, 2019
On Saturday, November 30, 2019, Brett JD Henderson passed away at the age of 64 after a long illness.
Born in Eureka, California to Albert and Phylis on November 27, 1955, Brett attended Red Bluff High School, Shasta College and Fuller Theological Seminary. At Shasta College, Brett earned Junior College All-American honors in Swimming, and was later named to the Shasta College Hall of Fame.
A long-time resident of the Red Bluff community, Brett was involved with the Red Bluff Parks and Recreation Commission, Kiwanis, Vineyard Christian Fellowship, Sierra Nevada Swimming as an official, and owner of Howell's Paint Store. A renaissance man, Brett constantly sought knowledge, mastering a variety of skills and hobbies including photography, fly fishing, mountain biking, roasting coffee, breadmaking and raising ducks. Brett has been described as a great hugger, and a big personality with a big laugh. Those who knew and loved him will miss him deeply.
Brett is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen (nee Jacobs), daughter Niki (Walt) Thiel, sons Barry (Mandy) and Corey (Julie), and grandchildren, Josh, Jonathan, Carley, Leyton, Joshua, Jackson, Kate and Sutter, and friends and family throughout Northern California.
Please consider making a donation to the India Gospel League (iglworld.org), or Northern California Border Collie Rescue (norcalbcrescue.org) in memory of Brett.
Published in Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019