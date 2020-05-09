













Brian Michael Trujillo





November 17, 1958 - April 27, 2020









Brian Michael Trujillo, was born on a bright and windy fall day, fitting for his radiant smile that would light up a room and his whirlwind, contagious personality. He passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of April 30th. Brian's zest for life was evidenced over the past few years as he battled and overcame health related issues. Brian is survived by his husband and life companion, Lance Gallagher, and their near human beloved dog Billie. Brian, Lance's and Billie's extended family includes far too many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends to mention by name, but you all know who you are. Brian loved each and every one of you and thought of you constantly.





Born to proud parents, Phil and Velma Trujillo, and raised in Red Bluff, Brian was welcomed home by three rambunctious older brothers; Paul, Keith, and David. The youngest of the boys, Dennis, joined the family a year and a half later to complete their family of seven, known citywide as the Trujillo clan. Brian added his unending energy, well-meaning mischief, and creativity to the constant flurry of activity in the Trujillo household. Many memories were made in this small town on the upper banks of the Sacramento River and cherished friendships were made.





A graduate of the 1977 class of Red Bluff High, Brian flourished in high school and made life long, meaningful friendships. He excelled in the school's social and extra­ curricular activities serving as Senior Class President, lip­ syncing in the Glee Club, (as directed to do so by the Choral Director Mrs. Barber), escorting homecoming royalty and their entourage, and excelling on the Spartan swim team. Brian was elected to student council by his classmates that were drawn to his effervescent and flamboyant personality. His on-stage personality caused him great pride in his appearance, especially his hair which was always styled perfectly and the envy of many, including Lance. Graduation lead to a new chapter in Brian's life; attending Shasta Community College where he served as Homecoming King, and Westland College where he studied fashion and merchandising.





Brian, Lance and Billie enjoyed traveling, gatherings with family and friends and picking any occasion to celebrate. It was no surprise that Brian was always the life of the party! Brian loved their retreats to their cabin in Monte Rio, just a stone's throw away from the Russian River. While relaxing on their cabin porch, Brian's vivid imagination led him to create a story line for a children's book highlighting the life and energy that flourished in the surrounding forest. The lead character in the story is Mother Nature. The tall redwoods and flourishing plants would come to life, elves would bound about and everyone was happy in Brian's make believe underground world.





Brian's adult life was spent principally in the Greater Bay Area where he met Lance in 1989. He loved his jobs in the fashion and banking industries, and as a professional receptionist serving legal cliental. Brian's high energy and caring personality led him to volunteer for numerous posts in his community, focusing his efforts to support those in hospice and in need of physical and mental health care support services.





Brian was loved by many and will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Adorned with layers of his much loved "bling", Brian will be laid to rest in the San Francisco Columbarium - a resting place he chose. The beauty of this architectural treasure and the glass fronted niches allowing a view of tributes to loved ones made Brian very happy and will surely delight the family and friends who come by to say hello.





"What's so amazing, that keeps us stargazing, and what do we think we might see? Someday we'll find it, the rainbow connection. The lovers, the dreamers, and me."



