













Carla Sue Osgood





March 18 1930 - June 20, 2020







Carla Sue Osgood, age 90, passed away in Riverside, California, on June 20, 2020 due to weakening health and COVID-19. She was born March 18, 1930 in Los Angeles to Dorothy and FA Cummins. She earned her bachelor's degree and teaching credentials at University of California, Berkeley. She met fellow student and her future husband, Joseph Osgood on campus. They married the winter of 1951 and enjoyed a long life together, until he died in 2008. Carla was a dedicated teacher. She first taught children of immigrant farm workers in agricultural communities in southern California. When the family moved to Tehama County in 1969, she initially substituted as a teacher and then settled into teaching 7th and 8th grade at Gerber Elementary School. She taught at Gerber from 1973 until she retired in 1990. She was well liked by students, teachers and staff. Carla loved Lake Almanor and Lassen Volcanic National Park. She loved to swim in the lake and walk in the cool climes of the Sierras. Both Joe and Carla were active at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where they sang in the choir and undertook volunteer work. Dachshunds accompanied her for most of her adult life. Minnie was the first, John and Frieda arrived when the children were very young, Toto was a fierce protector, Helmut and Ziggy provided entertainment, and Oscar saw her through widowhood and moving.In 2015 Carla moved to Riverside to be closer to her eldest daughter, Eileen Paine. She is survived by three daughters, Eileen, Karen Blount and Diane Osgood, and a grandson, Joseph Blount. There will be a family-only graveside ceremony in Red Bluff. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider contributions in her memory to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Abbey of our Lady of New Clairvaux.