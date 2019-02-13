Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Frist Christain Church
926 Madison Street
Red Bluff, CA
Interment
Following Services
Oakhill Cemetery
CAROLYN J. BARBER


August 17, 1937 ~ February 7, 2019




Carolyn was born in Idaho Springs, Colorado. She moved to Red Bluff, CA at the age of 9.


Proceeded in death by her husband, Hurley Barber, December 27,2012. Survived by 4 children, 6 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.


Services will be held Saturday, February 16th at the Frist Christain Church, 926 Madison Street, Red Bluff, CA at 11am. Internment will be held at Oakhill Cemetery following the Church service for family members.


Donations may be made to the Red Bluff Fire Department or Red Bluff Hospice.


She was a longtime columnist for the Daily News and an Educator in Tehama & Shasta Counties.
Published in Daily News on Feb. 13, 2019
