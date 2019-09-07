Home

December 6, 1951 - August 7, 2019




Carolyn Louis Barker passed away at Enloe Hospital in Chico, CA. on August 7, 2019 she was 67.


Carolyn was born on December 6, 1951 to Elmer Hewitt and Isabel Ralphs Hewitt in Red Bluff, CA. She went to Red Bluff High school.


Carolyn spent most of her time taking care of her son James but she enjoyed playing on the bowling league.


She is preceded in death by her siblings Richard and Les Hewitt. She is survived by her sons James Kleinhans of Red Bluff, CA., Frank Woods of Southern California, Gary Barker of Ohio, and her siblings Larry (Sharon) Hewitt of Las Vegas, NV., Ray (Nita) Hewitt of Gerber, CA., and Sharon (Henry) Wagner of Redding, CA., along with many nieces, nephews, and great niceces and great nephews.


Graveside services were held on August 30, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetary.
Published in Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019
