|
|
CATHERINE HAZEL RICHARDSON
March 8, 1922 ~ March 14, 2020
Catherine Hazel Richardson longtime resident of Tehama County, born to James P. and Flora B Biaggi, March 8, 1922 at Manchester California; Deceased on March 14, 2020. She just celebrated her 98 birthday. She was watched over by family and three wonderful caregivers to the end. Catherine attended Manchester elementary school and Point Arena High School where she met her future husband, Herbert Richardson. They both graduated in 1940. They were married in June 1941. They lived in Stewarts Point until 1949 when they moved to Manchester. Catherine, Herbert and family moved from the coast community of Manchester to the Sacramento Valley where they settled on a ranch in Tehama County in 1963. She resided there for the rest of her life. Catherine was active in local Native Daughters of the Golden West, and the California Cowbelles. She was also a member of the Tehama County Park Board. Catherine is preceded in death by the passing of her husband Herbert T Richardson in 2008, and her oldest daughter Susan Pinkson( Rex) in 2018. Catherine is survived by four children; Stephen Richardson, of Corning, Thomas Richardson of Sacramento County, Linda Cumpton (Lonnie) of Red Bluff, and Lois Falk of Sonoma County. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Children were what made her tick, they were everything to her. She was always the mom, to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved gardening, baking and large family gatherings. She had an adventurous spirit and was always ready for a road trip. She rose to any challenge. She will be greatly missed by her family. Funeral Service will be held Mar 27, 11 AM at Hall Bros. Mortuary Corning, CA.
Published in Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020