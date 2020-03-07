Daily News Obituaries
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Sutter Cemetery
Sutter, CA
CATHERINE FRUMKIN




Catherine Frumkin, 75 of Yuba City, CA passed away February 21, 2020.


She is survived by her daughter Debi Kinney and grandson Parker Kinney.


She was a volunteer for the Red Bluff Womens Shelter, and belonged to the Soroptomist Club of Red Bluff and San Ramon, and held the position of Past President of the San Ramon club. Cathy was also a domestic violence certified advocate for the youth services program of Red Bluff.


Graveside service will be held Wed. March 11 at 3:00pm at Sutter Cemetery, Sutter, CA. Holycross Funeral Home, Yuba City, is handling arrangements.
Published in Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020
