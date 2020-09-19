1/1
Cathy Blackmore
{ "" }
Cathy Blackmore


June 11, 1940 - September 13, 2020




Catherine "Cathy" Mae Blackmore, was called home to our heavenly father on Sunday September 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Cathy was born on June 11, 1940 in Weaverville California. She graduated from Los Molinos High School in 1958. She was the secretary for Los Molinos Unified School District from the late 1950s through the 1960s. At that time she decided to work with her Mother and Sister to run the family business, Blackmore's Department Store in Los Molinos. Which after her Mother's passing she continued to do for many years. She later finished her career working at Lil' T's Market. She was a quiet, strong, caring person who was always willing to help others. An angel and one of the most selfless people one could have known.


Cathy was a member of the Los Molinos Methodist Church. She was very community minded, she was involved in the Los Molinos Fire Department's Auxiliary, The Tehama County Museum, Los Molinos Chamber Commerce, Friends of the Library and many other community activities and events through the years. She loved to sing, her cats, to give of herself to others and to support Los Molinos High Schools sports programs and kids. She was an avid professional football and basketball fan and enjoyed watching them regularly. She will be missed by many.


Cathy is survived by her sister Betty Jean "Jeannie" Tedrick who has been by her side throughout her illness. She was preceded in death by her parents Ben and Martha Blackmore, brother in-law Elwood Tedrick. Her request was to not have a service. Great thanks to the staff and Lassen House for their wonderful care and compassion they have shown. If you would like to make a donation please consider The Los Molinos Fire Department, Los Molinos High School Scholarship fund or Friends of the Los Molinos Library. Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Brother Mortuary.

Published in Daily News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
