













Charles (Fred) Hild





Charles (Fred) Hild, 92, passed away at his home on April 29th in Red Bluff. Charles was born September 23,1927 in Columbus Ohio, lived in Cincinnati until the age of 15, moved with his family to Miami Fl. At 16 Charles Joined the Georgia Military Academy in Milledgeville, GA where he Learned to lead platoons in marching. Charles Joined the U.S. Navy in 1944. He served 2 years in Manilla, Philippines working on naval ship recovery and demolition. Charles then re-joined his family in Miami before they moved to Hollywood, CA where he met the love of his life, Annie. They married in 1948 and were together for 66 years. Charles began his careerin the glass industry at North Hollywood Glass, purchased his first business in 1966 then moved to Red Bluff in 1974, where he purchased Red Bluff Glass. He retired in 1990. Charles and Anne traveled extensively, but their favorite was spending family vacations in Lake Tahoe. He also enjoyed fishing, boating and bingo. Charles was an active member of the VFW post 9650 in Anderson Ca,and served as the post adjutant for 10 years. He was a proud member of the Shasta County district 20 honor guard where he served as captain in the late 90's and spent many years honoring veterans at their memorial services. Charles is survived by his brother Art Hild, daughter Nancy White(Kenny), son Fred Hild(Della), 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Charles is predeceased by his wife Annie, parents Art and Thelma Hild, sisters Vivian and Carolyn. He was a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law, Grandpa ("Papa") and great grandpa. He had a great sense of humor and we will miss his silly jokes and huge heart. We have been told by many that he was truly a good man. Due to Covid-19, services are tentatively scheduled for July 10 at the Igo Ono Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 AM. A celebration of life will follow at 12:00 at the Anderson VFW.