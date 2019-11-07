|
|
CHARLES R. CRAIN
May 2, 1934 ~ October 28, 2019
Charles R. Crain, 85, a Tehama County Farmer, Rancher and 57 year resident of Dairyville, CA passed away peacefully at his home on the Sacramento River on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born in Compton, CA on May 2, 1934 into a family of brick layers and stone masons; his parents were Harold and Mildred Crain. Charles was the oldest of four children and developed a good work ethic early in life. He attended schools in Compton and started his journeyman bricklayer training program prior to graduating from Compton High school in 1952. He went on to Compton Junior College and saved his money laying brick to earn his way through high school and later college. Having graduated in the top of his class, he applied to and was accepted at Stanford University where he studied to become an engineer. He became known as "Slide Rule Charlie" by fellow students in the engineering department, and tutored fellow students that were not as good at math. Charles married his high school sweetheart, Alice Ann Kendall, in 1955, while attending Stanford and the two moved to Palo Alto while he finished his education. They were married for 64 years.
Charles graduated in 1956 with a degree in Structural Civil Engineering. Upon graduating, Charles was immediately drafted into the Navy and assigned to Officers Training School to become part of the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion Seabees. Charles' military career was spent in the Panama Canal Zone overseeing construction and maintenance programs, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant. After being discharged, Charles and Alice relocated for work to Tehama County in 1961, where Charles was hired as the Tehama County Public Works director designing and supervising construction of over 60 plus bridges and countless miles of roads throughout Tehama County. In 1962, Charles and Alice started the family farming venture, Crain Ranch, growing walnuts and cattle along the Sacramento River near Dairyville. In 1967, Charles left the employ of Tehama County and the couple focused on expanding the family farming and ranching operation and raising and educating four children, Charles Jr., William, Helen and Harold.
Early in his farming and ranching career, Charles was involved in marketing agricultural crops, working to obtain higher grower commodity prices for both cattle and walnuts. Later, in 1972, he began marketing in-shell walnuts directly to retail markets, after a walnut market collapse began to push growers out of business. During the tough years, he used his brick laying trade to help support the family and over time the walnut growing, processing and marketing business continued to flourish and became his pride and joy. He was involved in many organizations including international agricultural marketing groups headquartered outside of the U.S., and served as a board member to several local irrigation districts. His most significant charity was Stanford Hospital, and he enjoyed the family, sailing, traveling, the outdoors, and his work.
Of all of his endeavors, his family was most important. He always had time for them and loved taking his children and grandchildren out with him on his daily tasks. He is survived by his wife Alice, sons Chuck and partner Julie Owen, Bill and wife Mary Ann, Hal and wife Kerry, daughter Helen and husband Brian Cantrell, and nine grandchildren, all of Red Bluff and Los Molinos. He is also survived by his siblings, brother Richard Crain and wife Dava of Dairyville, Sister Gail and brother-in-law Harold Riel of Los Molinos, and sister Lynn and Husband Paul Timlake of Corinth, Mississippi. The family suggests that any memorial contributions be sent to the Dairyville Community Club Scholarship Fund. A private burial will be held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019