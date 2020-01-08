|
|
Charles Ray Richardson (Chuck/Chucky)
2/20/1966 – 12/10/2019
Chuck Richardson, 53, of Red Bluff passed into eternity at his home late Tuesday night, December 10, 2019, after years of medical complications from brain surgery for an Arterial Venous Malformation diagnosed in 1988.
Chuck was born & lived in San Diego before moving to Red Bluff with his family in 1975. He is a 1984 Red Bluff High School graduate and attended college at Biola University in southern California. Chuck worked at Disneyland as a VIP tour guide. He studied graphic design and planned to continue his career with Disney in the area of animation. Life went through a dramatic change when infection after surgery resulted in coma, then vegetative state that lasted nearly 4 years. He miraculously progressed out of it with full cognition while left with limited mobility. Physical complications did not stop his contentment with life, his humor, nor his spirit. He was known to friends and family as a prayer warrior and will be missed by all who know him. He is preceded in death by his Father, Charles D. Richardson and survived by his mother, Jeni Gumm, stepfather, Richard Gumm, Sister/ brother in law, Denette & Geoffrey Will, Nephews Cody & Jared Will, Great Nephew, Weston Will, Aunts, Uncles & Cousins.
A Celebration of life in his honor will be held Saturday February 15th at One o'clock in the afternoon at the Red Bluff Community Center.
Published in Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020