|
|
Charles "Charlie" Richard Miller
October 1, 1936 - September 15, 2019
Charles "Charlie" Richard Miller passed away on September 15th. at St. Elizabeth Hospital at the age of 82. Charlie was born to Charles and Martha Miller of Bedford, Indiana on October 1, 1936. He was 1 of 9 siblings. Charlie joined the Navy from 1954 to 1959. He moved to Red Bluff California in 1961 and never left. Charlie went back to school to become an auto mechanic and to raise his family. He opened his own garage named Miller's auto repair. He had that business for many years. He later went to work with Larry Costa. Charlie not only worked with Larry but they became great friends. Charlie had many friends. He liked to hunt in his younger years but he really loved to fish. He also loved his partner of 33 years and his family, he enjoyed a good party, casinos, barbecuing and his many pets. Charlie is survived by his partner Donna Gordy of Red Bluff, sister Reva of Indiana, sister Sharon of Arizona, Son-in-law and daughter Kendel and Belinda Trent of Gerber, daughter Becky Puckett of Red Bluff, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Services will be held on Friday, October 11th. at 2 PM at the Veteran Cemetery in Igo California. In lieu of flowers Charlie would like contributions to be made to P.E.T.S. PO Box 1174 Red Bluff, CA 96080 or through their website petstehama.org. Contact person is Sharon Russell. We love you, miss you and you'll forever be in our hearts (Charlie, dad and papa)
Published in Daily News on Oct. 5, 2019