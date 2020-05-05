Charles W. Vaskis
May 17, 1962 - April 2, 2020
Charles was born in Tacoma, WA. He died on a Thursday at 4:30 PM at his home in Redding CA. Preceded in death by his Father Bernard Vaskis 1975, Mother Bernice Brodnansky 2018 and Step-pa Richard Brodnansky 2001. Survived by his Daughter Kristina Triplett (Roger), Son Rutger Vaskis (Virgina), Granddaughters Aleena, Mia Nano & Hazzel Vaskis, Sisters Kathy Leroy (Jerry) & Patty Ostrander (Jim).
Charles served his Country proudly in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1979-1980 (at 17 years old), joined the U.S. Army as a Green Beret Medic (Airborne) in the 10 th Special Forces Group from 1980-1983. He was also a member of the Special Forces Association Local Chapter 89 (N.CA).
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and will be forever in our hearts. A memorial service will be held later this year at the Oak Hill Cemetery, in Red Bluff, CA
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News on May 5, 2020.