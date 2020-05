Charles W. VaskisMay 17, 1962 - April 2, 2020Charles was born in Tacoma, WA. He died on a Thursday at 4:30 PM at his home in Redding CA. Preceded in death by his Father Bernard Vaskis 1975, Mother Bernice Brodnansky 2018 and Step-pa Richard Brodnansky 2001. Survived by his Daughter Kristina Triplett (Roger), Son Rutger Vaskis (Virgina), Granddaughters Aleena, Mia Nano & Hazzel Vaskis, Sisters Kathy Leroy (Jerry) & Patty Ostrander (Jim).Charles served his Country proudly in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1979-1980 (at 17 years old), joined the U.S. Army as a Green Beret Medic (Airborne) in the 10 th Special Forces Group from 1980-1983. He was also a member of the Special Forces Association Local Chapter 89 ( N.CA ).He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and will be forever in our hearts. A memorial service will be held later this year at the Oak Hill Cemetery, in Red Bluff, CA