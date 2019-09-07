|
Christopher Robert Salazar Jr.
August 10, 1971 - August 3, 2019
Christopher Robert Salazar Jr. of Red Bluff California passed away peacefully at Anloe hospital in Chico on August 3, 2019.
He was known as Chris to his many friends and family.
He is survived by his wife Carlie, and three daughters he so truly loved. Madison, Margo, and Saleigh. His step mother Vienna Salazar and brother Arron who both reside in San Deigo and brother Adam who lives in Portland Oregon.
He was predeceased by father Chris Salazar and mother Sue Ruiz.
Survices will be held in Poway California at Dear Born Cemetary on September 20, 2019.
Published in Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019