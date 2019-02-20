Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Hoyt-Cole Chapel of Flowers Burial 2:00 PM Oak Hill Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for CLARENCE FRANK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? CLARENCE EUGENE FRANK

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers













CLARENCE EUGENE FRANK





April 20, 1937 ~ February 2, 2019









Clarence, better known as "Buddy," or "Bud," was born in Canton, Illinois to George and Louise Frank. Bud graduated from Canton high school in '55 where he was junior class president, played football, and pole-vaulted on the track team. He was also instrumental in starting the first safe all night senior grad party. In 1959, he graduated from Drake University School Of Pharmacy in Des Moines, Iowa. After graduation he moved to Pomona, California where he pursued his pharmaceutical career with Hamilton Drug Stores. In 1960 he joined the California National Guard as a medic and after six years was honorably discharged at the rank of Sgt ES. Bud married Cheryl Collins in 1961 having one son Gregg in '66. In addition, Bud was initiated into the Masonic Compass Lodge No.590, F & A.M. 5-11-62.





While living in Claremont, CA, Bud managed Hamiltons Drug Store and was a pharmaceutical consultant for Brethren Hillcrest Homes. While president of La Verne Rotary, he oversaw the Pomona Valley All-Star basketball tournament involving 20 local high schools. While Bud and his family were members of Claremont First Baptist Church he was baptized, participated as head deacon, played softball in assumed the role of Santa for the church kids Baptist preschool. In '82 he and the family moved to Red Bluff, California where he worked for Pay N Save, Payless Drugstore, and upon retiring had been manager of Owen's Pharmacy for 11 years. He was honored with a 50 year pin by Vesper Lodge No. 84 In Red Bluff California. Bud enjoyed family activities including his son's drag racing interest, grandson's participation in high school sports, and his personal love of gardening. He and his wife Cheryl enjoyed making pomegranate jelly and watching TV with his favorite cats in his lap. After long weeks of doctors appointments and lengthy dialysis treatments, Bud often spent short periods of respite at his favorite casino in Corning, gambling with his grandson.





At 81 years young, Bud is preceded in death by his mother Louise and father George. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, son Gregg, grandson Alex and his sister Maddie and brother Keli, and his two favorite kitties Pickle and Bits. He is also survived by his brother Dr. Charles Frank, nieces Rebecca Judd and Dr. Sarah Philp (Taz), and cousin Chuck Davis (Martha).





A celebration of life will be held at Hoyt-Cole Chapel of Flowers on Sat. 23rd of Feb at 2:00 pm. follwed by burial at Oak Hill Cemetery on Monday the 25th at 2:ooPM





In lieu of flowers, please make donation to:





Chaplin Harlan Confer, 295 San Joaquin Dr., Red Bluff, CA 96080. Published in Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries