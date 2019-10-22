|
|
CYNTHIA EILEEN FOERSTER
August 9, 1949 ~ October 5, 2019
Cynthia Eileen Foerster, 70, passed away October 5, 2019 after a long illness. She was born to James & Sophie Corning in Lamar, CO.
Cynthia married Michael E. Foerster April 26, 1969.
She lived in Red Bluff and attended local schools and graduated from Red Bluff High in 1967. She moved to Watertown, NY in 1970, then to Biloxi, MS in 1971, on to Tacoma, WA 1971-1973, Layfayette, IN 1973~1986, back to Red Bluff 1986 - 2011, Newnan, GA 2011-2016, then back to Red Bluff 2016-2019.
Cynthia graduated from Red Bluff High School in 1967, and Randy's Beauty School in 1969.
Cynthia worked at Montgomery Ward-Product Repair Dept.; Public Relations for McDonalds & Noble Romans Pizza Corporations; Lassen Medical Group; Americore; La Merceeds Restaurant; she was self employed by creating and manufacturing of Refrigerator magnets sold nationally. She was a member of the Center for Spiritual Living in Redding 1997-present; Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Red Bluff as Lay Minister 1986 -1996.
She enjoyed Art, painting, sculpture, travel and hiking.
Cynthia is survived by her husband Michael E. Foerster, Red Bluff; children, Edmund Foerster (Allyson) of East Lyme, CT, Michael J. Foerster (Anna), Newnan, GA.; brothers Mitchell Corning (Lynette), Chico; sisters, Bernice Burgess, Red Bluff, Katherine Elaine Corning (Kate), Denver, CO, Roberta Kravitz (John), Concord, CA.
Services will be held October 26 at 3pm, at Center for Spiritual Living, 1905 Hartnell Ave., Redding, with Rev. Sue Miller Born officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to Center For Spirtual Living, c/o Cynthia Foerster Memorial Fund, attn: Rev. Sue Miller Born, 1905 Hartnell Ave., Redding, CA.
Special thank you to Redding and Red Bluff Hospice and to many friends and family members.
Published in Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019