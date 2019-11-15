|
|
DANE HARLEY BARKELL
7/28/32 ~ 11/09/19
Dane Harley Barkell, gone but not forgotten. Born 07/28/32, died 11/09/19, aged 87. Survived by loving wife of 66 years, Shannon Barkell of Red Bluff, daughters Patti Hall of Red Bluff and Jeri (Rory) O'Dwyer of Woodinville, WA. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Predeceased by parents, Kenneth Barkell and Mildred Barkell, and daughter Elizabeth Hughes. Dane was a Korean war veteran. Per Dane's request there will be no funeral services.
Published in Daily News on Nov. 15, 2019