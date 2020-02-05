Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DANNY DUNNEGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANNY TOLMAN DUNNEGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANNY TOLMAN DUNNEGAN Obituary








DANNY TOLMAN DUNNEGAN




Danny Tolman Dunnegan, 77, of Corning passed away Feb. 1, 2020. He was a graduate of Corning Union High School in 1961. He worked at and retired from PacTiv Corporation after working for 33 years. He started the group to help save Rodgers Theater and was a member of the Corning Community Foundation.


He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Shirley (Bang) Dunnegan, brother Daryl Dunnegan, son Blake (Leslie) Dunnegan, daughter Lori (Darrell) Sims; grandchildren, Nathan and Phoebe Dunnegan and Drew and Larissa Sims. Family anf friends and others whose lives Danny touched, are invited to Hall Brothers Funeral Home, Friday, Feb. 7th at 11:00 graveside service to follow.
Published in Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANNY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -