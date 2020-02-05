|
|
DANNY TOLMAN DUNNEGAN
Danny Tolman Dunnegan, 77, of Corning passed away Feb. 1, 2020. He was a graduate of Corning Union High School in 1961. He worked at and retired from PacTiv Corporation after working for 33 years. He started the group to help save Rodgers Theater and was a member of the Corning Community Foundation.
He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Shirley (Bang) Dunnegan, brother Daryl Dunnegan, son Blake (Leslie) Dunnegan, daughter Lori (Darrell) Sims; grandchildren, Nathan and Phoebe Dunnegan and Drew and Larissa Sims. Family anf friends and others whose lives Danny touched, are invited to Hall Brothers Funeral Home, Friday, Feb. 7th at 11:00 graveside service to follow.
Published in Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020