Darrell Charles Rathja
October 6, 1958 - July 11, 2019
Darrell Charles Rathja passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2019 at the age of 60 at Mercy Medical Center in Redding, CA.
Born on October 6, 1958 to Clifford and Ilene Rathja in Red Bluff, CA. Darrell is preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Ilene Rathja, brother Bob Rathja and nephew Robert Rathja. Darrell is survived by his son Kevin, brothers Roy and David and many nieces and nephews.
Darrell enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing. Especially in his boat at Shasta Lake and on the Sacramento River as well as costal waters in and around Eureka. His other hobbies included bullet reloading , Ham radio, and computer programming and electronics.
Darrell worked various jobs before becoming a commercial truck driver. Once as a crab fisherman, Wings trailers in Red Bluff and the U.S. Forest Service in Mineral. In 1999 he was hired on as a log truck driver for John Wheeler Logging, Inc., and remained employed until his death. As a senior driver he gave the company 20 years of service. His duties included hauling logs, chips, equipment and operating a water truck. He enjoyed schooling the new drivers. Darrell was well liked and respected from those who worked with and around him. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held September 21, 2019 at the Grove Club House, Sale Lane, Red Bluff, CA. from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.
Published in Daily News from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2019