



Darrell White





July 7, 1933 - May 20, 2020









Darrell White "an amazing man" was born in Commerce, Texas on July 7, 1933 to Arthur and Jessie Mae Rucker/White into a share cropping family. Boys were pulled out of school at an early age to help support family. He never made it past the 3rd grade. He learned how to pull a cotton sack at age between 5 and 6. Darrell and a brother left home at 13 and headed to California. They made it to Corcoran and Tularo, California, found work in cotton fields and tomatoes, whatever they could find. He got to run the 1st tomato picking machine. Later they moved north to Winters, CA. was hired as an apprentice plumber, never learning how to read much, he did learn how to read blueprints. Give this man a set of plans and he was amazing. He could figure out any phase of construction. We met in 1982, started dating and it was part of GOD's plan. We got married in 1988, and have been happy for 38 years. He was a Godly man and a great prayer warrior. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Rev James White, Rev. Wayne and Aaron White, his sister Julie Beak-Bowen. He was survived by his wife Beth, his children, Carol (Cliff) Schoonover, Kathy (Jamie) Harvey, Dennis (Donna) White and Joanna Brown(Luis), 8 grandkids and 14 great-grandkids. He passed peacefully on May 20, 2020 with his wife Beth by his side. He is much loved and will be missed by all.



