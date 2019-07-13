













DAVID ALLEN BRIGGS





June 24, 1939 ~ July 5, 2019









Dave went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 5, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Red Bluff, CA. He was 80 years old and passed from congestive heart failure. Dave was surrounded by family and friends, singing hymns and reading from the Bible as he was ushered into Heaven.





Dave was born to James and Annie Briggs in Red Bluff on June 24, 1939. He was the fourth of five children, brother Jim, and sisters Martha, Mary and Anne. Dave spent most of his life in Tehama and Butte Counties area. He worked mostly in mill work, retiring from Sierra Pacific Industries in 2000.





Dave was very much a family man, He had four children with his first wife Reatha Briggs, and then in 1984 he married Pam Feaster and took on her two children as his own.





Dave's biggest love was his Savior Jesus Christ. He was well known for spreading the gospel and sharing the love of Jesus where ever he went.





Dave is survived by his wife Pam Briggs, children, Tracie Briggs, Brian Briggs (Rochelle), Karensa Stinger (Nick), Donovan Padilla (Amber) and Melissa Bond (Joe). Son, Ricky Briggs, died as a small child. Dave's grandchildren are Clayton, Ryan, Cassie, Asaysha, Joshua, Kristen, Brody, Creighton, Harper, Mariella, Matthew, Liam and Macie. Also surviving are his sister, Mary Dietrich, and many nephews, nieces, cousins.





Dave's Memorial Service will be 2:00pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at High Point Assembly of God, Red Bluff, CA. He will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery, Red Bluff. Published in Daily News on July 13, 2019