|
|
David Bert Morris
1943 ~2019
Dave was born Sept. 11, 1943 in Red Bluff, CA to Marion D. and Ada Mae Roseberry Morris. He was the youngest and had three older sisters.
Dave grew up in Dairyville on their walnut and almond ranch. He attended Red Bluff High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Mississippi for 3 years. He loaded nuclear weapons onto B 52s during the Cold War. Dave spent his last year of service in Germany and Tripoli, Libya.
Dave served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and spent his time in Oklahoma teaching and working with Native Americans, whom he grew to love.
Dave was active in the LDS church and served in many capacities including Bishop of the Red Bluff Ward.
Dave graduated with a BS in Sociology from Brigham Young University in Provo, UT. He later earned an ME at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in counseling.
Dave married Kathryn Thompson in 1974. They were later divorced. He married Dolores (Dolly) Gregory Hawkins in 2004 and were together until his death.
Dave is survived by his children: Steven Morris, Klamath Falls, OR, Jeff Morris (Ka Dee), Logan, UT, Paul Morris (Cheryl), Frederick, VA, and Amanda Stickles (Donnie), Klamath Falls, OR. He has 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Norma DeGrave, St. George, UT and Daile Varney, Rancho Cordova, CA.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Marian Edna Abodeely.
Funeral services will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 545 Berrendos Ave. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Interment will be at the Veterans Cemetery in Igo, CA.
Published in Daily News on Nov. 23, 2019