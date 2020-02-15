|
|
DAVID "DAVE" BRUTON
May 6, 1952 ~ February 10, 2020
David Bruton (Dave), a successful contractor and real estate investor and 20-year resident of Red Bluff,CA, died peacefully at Mercy Medical Center on February 10, 2020 at the age of 67 from heart complications.
Dave was survived by his life partner; Cynthia Sunday; and his two sons, Bryan Bruton and Aaron Bruton who will live on to remember him. Dave was born in Amarillo Texas on May 6, 1952.
His life partner, Cindy lou (nicknamed by Dave) knew him as the most kind, loving, generous, and devoted partner she could have ever hoped for. They enjoyed a life of happiness, partnership, and love together with their sweet little dog, Ellie May (who Dave took everywhere).
Dave enjoyed fishing, Pickleball, traveling, playing cards, and visiting with friends. He touched everyone he met with a unique warmth and deeply kind nature that will be remembered by all.
A funeral service is scheduled for 3:00pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery off Walnut Street in Red Bluff, CA. Alison Miller will officiate.
Published in Daily News on Feb. 15, 2020