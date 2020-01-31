Home

DAVID ELLSWORTH GREEN


1940 - 2019
DAVID ELLSWORTH GREEN Obituary








DAVID ELLSWORTH GREEN


June 4, 1940 ~ December 24, 2019




David Ellsworth Green, 79 of Red Bluff, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Shasta Regional Hospital surrounded by his family.


David was born in Bellflower, CA on June 4, 1940. He marreid the love of his life, Jennifer "Tiny" Miller, on June 19, 1965. She passed away on July 8, 2012 to Cancer. David graduated High School in 1958 from Red Bluff High. David worked at Minch's Meat Packing Plant in the early 60's, then went on to work in the Lumber Business starting at Commander Industries, Louisiana Pacific and then on to retire as a Knife Grinder at Fibreboard Mill after 37 years.


David is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Laurine Green, Sister, Ida Jane. He is survived by his daughter Rhonda (Don), his son Rick and sister Penny. He has 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchlidren.


A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 1 at 12:00 pm at the Red Bluff Elks Lodge.
Published in Daily News on Jan. 31, 2020
