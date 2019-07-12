



PASTOR DAVID LYNN PACE









Pastor David Lynn Pace, 72, passed away in Red Bluff, CA, the morning of July 9, 2019. David, or "Lynn", as he was known by some, was the son and youngest child of Pastor James Lynn Pace and Beulah Pace (neé Thompson) of Red Bluff. He is survived by his children, Eilyne Tracy of Redding and Ryan Tracy of New York City; his step-children Jason Weber, Marie Edmonds, Dennis Garrison, Steven Garrison, Brandon Garrison, Desiree Cleveland, and Wesley Garrison; six grand-children; his sisters Dorothy Albert and Millie Angelo; and his girlfriend, Jamie McCann of Greenville, who spent the last years of his life with him. David was a lifelong follower and teacher of Christ's message, a faith he professed and modeled into his last days. Born 1947 in Burlington, Iowa, he lived most of his life in Northern California and Oregon, spending time in Napa, Salem, Burney, Fall River Mills, and Red Bluff, before finally landing on Plumas County as his home. He took great personal joy in nature, and he believed that it was God's plan for us to live freely and in harmony with creation. David worked as a pastor throughout his life, and he served for many years as the music director for Red Bluff's Mercy High School. David was an avid reader and talented musician. He wrote novels and recorded original arrangements of gospel music. He was a member of The Master's Men Choir. No one who heard him speak or sing could soon forget the resonant timbre of his voice. Among other interests, he had a lifelong love affair with the VW Bug. He brought a genuine sense of curiosity, love, kindness, and a healthy dose of humor into all of his relationships. He will be remembered as a good father and a generous teacher. A Celebration of Life service will be held August 17th at 2:00PM at First Christian Church in Red Bluff. The family also requests that memories and condolences be sent to [email protected] Published in Daily News on July 12, 2019