|
|
DENNIS MAHUTGA
1961 ~ 2020
Dennis Mahutga was born February 10, 1961 in Carrington North Dakota as the youngest of three sons to Jim and Lois Mahutga.
Dennis lived in North Dakota as a child, moved to Santa Cruz California completing some High School, and completed High School in 1979 at Shanley High in North Dakota. Dennis went into the Army out of High School and served as an army mechanic and Sergeant for 7 years.
Dennis met his wife Marya while working at Central County Garbage/Waste Management and the two were married Jan 9, 1988 in Reno Nevada. Dennis and Marya had six children together: Laura, Matthew, Corinne, Daniel, Kathy and Brian. Dennis and family moved to Corning in 1993 and were both very involved in their community; Dennis coached little league, played men's league softball, and also helped in his children's classrooms. He worked for Petro for 22 years and considered those he worked with to be close family. In his free time Dennis enjoyed fishing, going shooting, spending time with his children, and most of all fulfilling his most important role as Papa to his four grandchildren Madalynne, Nicholas, Savannah and Annabelle.
Dennis is preceded in death by his son Matthew and son-in-law Thomas. He is survived by his parents Jim and Lois Mahutga, his brothers Roger and David Mahutga, his wife Marya, his five children and four grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held Saturday February 15th at 1:00pm at Immaculate Conception Church, Corning, CA with burial and reception to follow.
Published in Daily News on Feb. 14, 2020