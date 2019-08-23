|
|
Dennis Wayne Weston
November 30, 1947 - August 12, 2019
Dennis Wayne Weston, 71, was born November 30, 1947 to Lola and Jubal Weston.
Dennis loved telling stories about his childhood growing up on the Vina plains and Deer Creek canyon area, with his playground being, "as far as the eye could see." After he graduated from Los Molinos High School in 1966, he served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. Dennis worked in the wood mill industry for 30 years and finished out his career at Gerber Elementary School.
He was proud of his 40-year marriage to his wife Janine, his three children Clint (Felecia) Weston, Lindsay (Wes) Anderson, and Camby (Ken) Weston, and his four grandchildren Allie, Jake, Lily, and Lexi, all of Tehama County. Despite the tough image he presented to others, he showered his family with more love than one could imagine. He will be missed immensely by many, and in honoring his wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers Dennis would have requested respect for the country he so proudly served and to vote for Donald Trump.
Published in Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019