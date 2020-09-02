













Diana Rose Clark





March 14, 1952 - August 19, 2020







Diana Rose Clark, 68 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, the 19th of August 2000 from cancer. She was born on the14th of March 1952 in Red Bluff, California to Donna and Albert Clark.Diana graduated from Red Bluff Union High School in 1970. Diana loved music, and during her high school years, she was a member of the A Cappella choir and the Marching Band. She received a scholarship and attended Chico State following graduation. In 1971 Diana, as a member of the A Cappella choir at Chico State, toured England and Wales. She completed her degrees in 2010, receiving a Bachelors and a Masters in Education and Human Resource Management from Simpson University.Diana loved vacationing along the coast of California and Oregon, and traveling to campgrounds such as Patrick's Point, Gold Beach, Jedediah Smith State Park, going to cities like Coos Bay, Brookings and visiting the Redwoods. She married Robert Bascum Henson on the 4th of March 1972 in Reno, Nevada.She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Henson in October 2010, her father, Albert Clark, in January 2002, her mother, Donna Clark in April 2015. Diana is survived by her daughter, Jeanette (Jenny) Braun, and son-in-law, Martin Braun; grandsons, Ryan Braun, Martin Braun, Matthew Braun and Morgan Braun; sisters Cheryl Ragan, Gayle Reed, and Brenda Griggs, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.A memorial service will be held at a later date.