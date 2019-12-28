|
Diane Barbara Gnecco Jacobs
January 8, 1934 ~ December 2, 2019
Diane (Dee) was born in Madrid, Spain and arrived in the United States at the age of 4. Two years later, her father died; her mother died when she was 10 years old. She was raised by her paternal grandmother, Clarlee Gnecco, where they resided in Van Nuys, California, graduating from Glendale High School in 1952.
Dee married Orville "Jake" Jacobs in 1953, and moved to Redding, California the following year. While in Redding, the two of them opened and operated Jacobs' Appliance Store. She was also proud that on December 11, 1957 she became a citizen of the United States. They moved to Australia for one year where her daughter Cassandra was born upon returning to Redding, they began a business known as Jacobs' Camper and Trailer Sales of Redding. Dee and Jake moved to Red Bluff in 1972 where they opened Chico Travel N Fun Trailers and a second business known as Campers Corral of Red Bluff. They built a shopping center called CowTown Plaza (now known as Frontier Village) in Red Bluff. In 1974, Dee opened two of her own businesses, one known as The Book Peddler, and the second known as The Shoe Palace, having a location in CowTown Plaza and another on Main Street. While operating her businesses, she also managed the commercial rental properties in CowTown Plaza.
The highlights of Dee's life were her children, Glenn (Sheila), grandson Michael; Cassandra "Cassie" Jacobs, grandchildren Austin, Dallas and Dakota, son Zackary "Zack" Jacobs (Suzanne), grandchildren Ginger and Tucker.
While operating her businesses, Dee found time to be active in the Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber of Commerce. She and John Yingling began a fireworks booth to help raise money for the Chamber. She and John Gumm helped organize the popular Red Bluff Boat Drags and she was an active member in the Red Bluff Business Association. Dee and Jake made the first "Welcome to Red Bluff" signs. Dee was an avid golfer at the Wilcox Oaks course and also played on a tennis league.
She believed to make something better one must help with the work to make it happen. All her friends marveled at her non-stop work schedule. She enjoyed every minute she spent with her children, her friends, and operating her multiple businesses, as well as her time spent working and contributing to her civic organizations toward the economic benefits of Red Bluff.
She will be missed by all who knew her. Red Bluff is a better place, in part, because of Diane "Dee" Jacobs and others who follow in her footsteps.
Donations may be sent to , in her name.
Published in Daily News on Dec. 28, 2019