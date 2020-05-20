Dolores Marie Welch
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


Dolores Marie Welch


March 20, 1925 - March 2, 2015




Dolores was born to Clell and Zella Frys in Mitchell, Nebraska. She has one brother Burton Frys, wife Darien, one sister Willa Trent husband to Donald. Dolores birthed 4 children Winona. Lonnie. Benjamin and Michael Parker. She had 9 Grandchildren, 9 nieces and nephew and 12 great grand children. Dolores and her late husband Clayton Ray Welch opened up the Dairy Queen drive-in in Red Bluff in the year of 1967. She was a member of The Order of Eastern Start tor many years in Red Bluff. CA. Graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery on walnut street, she was buried at the family plot. direction under Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flower. Please visit the guest book at Hoyt-Cole online under Dolores Marie Welch. A thank you to Doctor Datu, Brentwood Skilled Nursing and rehab and all the staff, and to the residents, you made mom feel right at home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers
816 Walnut St
Red Bluff, CA 96080
5305271174
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved