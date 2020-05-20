



Dolores Marie Welch





March 20, 1925 - March 2, 2015









Dolores was born to Clell and Zella Frys in Mitchell, Nebraska. She has one brother Burton Frys, wife Darien, one sister Willa Trent husband to Donald. Dolores birthed 4 children Winona. Lonnie. Benjamin and Michael Parker. She had 9 Grandchildren, 9 nieces and nephew and 12 great grand children. Dolores and her late husband Clayton Ray Welch opened up the Dairy Queen drive-in in Red Bluff in the year of 1967. She was a member of The Order of Eastern Start tor many years in Red Bluff. CA. Graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery on walnut street, she was buried at the family plot. direction under Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flower. Please visit the guest book at Hoyt-Cole online under Dolores Marie Welch. A thank you to Doctor Datu, Brentwood Skilled Nursing and rehab and all the staff, and to the residents, you made mom feel right at home



