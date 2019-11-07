|
|
DOLORES "JODY" TURCO
October 16, 1945 ~ September 20, 2019
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Dolores (Jody) Turco age 74, on September 20, 2019 in Danville, CA, her loving daughter Christy and family at her side.
Jody was the beloved wife of the Late Frank "Turco". Her motherly love and devotion to her daughter Christy Ortzow, son-in-Law Brian Ortzow and adored "Grammy" of Emily and Kyle Ortzow, to us, was like no other, and will be profoundly missed. We can only hope to love as much as she did.
Her dear sisters Janice Reed, and Robin Brownfield provided comfort and Laughter, throughout her illness when she needed it most. She leaves behind her sister Ann (Taylor) Minch and her brother, the late Glen Flournoy. Lovingly remembered by her nephews Kevin Reed, Nolan Brownfield and great nieces Karley and Kacey Reed.
Beloved daughter, born to the late Skeet and Dolly Flournoy, October 16, 1945 in Red Bluff California. Jody graduated from Red Bluff Union High School in 1963 and went on to receive her dental assisting degree from the San Francisco Dental School.
She married " Turco" in 1994, and together they watched and cared for their grandchildren until they were grown. In their retirement they moved to Sun City Roseville, California. Their lives were enriched with new friends, their home & garden, and day trips to the mountains. Jody's fond memories of family, friends, and growing up in Red Bluff have decorated all of our lives.
Jody lived a full and happy life and loved to travel, garden, and be with friends and family. She loved the sights and sounds of the ocean and truly enjoyed her times spent with her husband in Hawaii. Jody, was still, "a little bit country," and loved the mountains, lakes, all of nature (especially the birdies), Tehama County and its wonders and her visits to Yosemite. This quote by John Muir would express her feelings. "Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt."
At the end of the day, Jody loved nothing more than a warm conversation with family and dear friends, and of course, a good glass of wine. Let us take this moment for one last toast, to our dear Jody. "Love what is simple and beautiful."
Please join us to celebrate her life on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Elks Club, 355 Gilmore Road, Red Bluff, CA 96080, from 2:00 P.M.- 5:00P.M.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Tehama County SPCA.
Published in Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019