DON GERALD JONES
July 7, 1949 ~ February 23, 2020
Don Gerald Jones, of Red Bluff, passed away on February 23rd, 2020, at the age of 70.
Don was born in Red Bluff on July 7, 1949. Growing up, he was an avid baseball player, hunter, and fisherman. He continued those hobbies in adulthood while also developing a taste for fine wine and dining. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from Red Bluff High School in 1967. After high school, he served in the Army and then attended Arizona State University before returning to Red Bluff to run the long-time family business, Jones Jewelry, for many years. Over time, Don developed a reputation as an exceptional jewelry designer. Don was also a long time Rotarian and was always supportive of the downtown community and events.
Don is survived by Judy, his wife of 33 years, his daughter Annalisa Barber Gleason (husband Patrick), grandsons Jessie and Logan, great-grand daughter Sabella, niece Stacie and nephew Brett. He was predeceased by his father Sterling, mother Alice, brother Larry, and daughter Christy.
In keeping with Don's wishes, there will be no public service. Those wishing to do something in his honor are encouraged to donate to the Red Bluff Rotary Club (P.O. Box 507, RB, 96080).
Published in Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020