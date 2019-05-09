













DON ROUTH









Don passed away suddenly at home on May 5th. He was well loved and will be missed by his wife of 58 years, 2 children, and 2 grandchildren all of whom he adored. Don was born and raised in Long Beach where he graduated from USC. He met the love of his life in Orland, CA where his father was in the Ford automobile business. They married and moved to Red Bluff where Don grew his used car business and started the original Red Bluff Dodge in 1968. His daughter and son were born and the family of 4 had many adventures together from salmon fishing on the coast of northern California to horse backpacking in the wilderness in Idaho. Don was a salesman at heart and after the mobile home business, he became a successful real estate broker. Don enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, car racing, playing tennis, and taking the kids water skiing.





Graveside service will be held in Red Bluff's Oakhill Cemetery at 10AM on Friday, May 10th. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to The Parkinson Association of Northern California. https://www.panctoday.org Published in Daily News on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary