Donald Charles Carlile "Deacon"
Donald Charles Carlile, 91, passed away Tuesday, October 15th 2019 in Redding, CA. A Bronze Star recipient for his service with the Army during the Korean War, Don returned to the North State where he attended Chico State University and worked as an engineer for CalTrans in Redding before retiring after 33 years. He was an active member of the Red Bluff Elks for most of his life, spending 61 years with their order.
An avid hunter and fisherman, Don is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Carlile of Redding, his sister Ann Dale and brother Doug Johnson of Red Bluff; three children: Ronald Rice, Susan Rice and Mary Stradford, his grandchildren Marie and Jake McCulley, Shannon and Brandon Stradford, his great grandchildren Savannah, Gavin, Karson and Jordan and the extended family of Thomas Hector. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Cora Carlile, daughter Lorinda McCulley and granddaughter Lucinda McCulley.
Services will be held Monday October 28th 2019 at 9:30 am at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo followed by a Celebration of Life from 11-1 at the Redding Elks Lodge, located at 250 Elk Drive Redding CA 96003. Memorial inquiries should be made to Allen & Dahl Redding.
Published in Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019