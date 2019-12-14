|
|
DONALD FRANCIS GEORGE
September 17, 1940 ~ December 4, 2019
Donald Francis George resident of Red Bluff, entered into rest on December 4th at the age of 79 after a short battle with cancer. He was born on September 17, 1940 in Hayward California, the son of Stella and Herbert George and step son of Ernest Pimentel. He is predeceased by his brother Herbert George and survived by his sister Janice Shevenell. He was a caring father to the late Donald A George, Sharon Seymon and Stephen George and step father to Monica Uchytil, her husband Brian and Jaime Campos. Don was also the beloved grandfather of Vincent, Amber, Abigail, Morgan, Katie , John and Kyla. Don came to love farming at an early age and purchased his first orchard in 1978 in Red Bluff. He was also an avid Oakland Athletics and Raider Fan. Don was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He lived in Hayward, San Lorenzo, and Castro Valley until he retired full time to his beloved orchards in 2012. Visitation will be Wednesday December 18th from 6-7 with a Vigil Service at 7pm at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 4000 E Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley, CA 94552. Funeral Mass will be held at Transfiguration Catholic Church on Thursday, December 19 at 10am. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward. Reception to follow at Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of Dons favorite Charities; Maryknoll, , and .
Published in Daily News on Dec. 14, 2019