DONALD ROBERT WINSLOW
September 30, 1937 - August 27, 2020
Donald Robert Winslow, age 82, died Thursday, August 27th. Don, the only son of George F. and Pauline Napier Winslow, was born September 30th, 1937 in Sacramento, CA. In 1957, Don earned an Associate of Science degree from Graceland College, Lamoni, Iowa. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from UC, Berkeley in 1959. In the mid '70's Don earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Boston University.
Don married Arlene Lawrence, December 11, 1960. They resided in Red Bluff for five years while Don worked for Caltrans on the construction of I-5 both north and south of Red Bluff. His work career included employment at Tippetts-Abbott-McCarthy-Stratton with design work in the Manhattan office, five years in Puerto Rico designing 20 kilometers of mountain jungle toll road, and six-years in Boston on road improvements. Don joined Roy Jorgensen Associates in 1976 and worked on highway maintenance management projects in Peru, Ecuador and Portugal. He joined Charles Abbott Associates of Rancho Palos Verdes in 1985 where he did city engineering and public works management. In 2005, Don and Arlene returned to live in Red Bluff.
Don is survived by his wife Arlene, son Frank of Sacramento, daughter Donna (Lane) Buxton of Orangevale, daughter Krista (Kirk) Korenko and twin grandsons, Ashton and Brayden Korenko of Granite Bay. A sister Rita Rotter lives in Guatemala City, Guatemala. There are also several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Don was a life-long member of Community of Christ. He served for a number of years as a deacon, elder and financial officer. Most recently he was presiding elder of the Community of Christ Congregation in Anderson.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date when conditions permit. Donations in Don's memory can be made to Outreach International, 112 West 18th Street, Kansas City, MO 64108-1221 ·www.outreach-international.org/ which is an organization that helps people in poverty situations achieve better living conditions or a charity of choice
.