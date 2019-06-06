



DONALD (DON) WILBUR RITTER





March 11, 1928 ~ May 31, 2019









Donald (Don) Wilbur Ritter, age 91, longtime resident of Corning and Willows, CA, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. He is survived by his brother Chuck Ritter of Goleta, CA; four children, Donna (Ritter) and Jody Mendes of Corning, Alan Ritter of Corning, Julie (Ritter) and Roger Greenwalt of Twin Peaks, and Michael and Joy Ritter of Winfield, IL; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.





Born March 11, 1928 in Pomona, CA, to George and Ruth Ritter, Don served in the U.S. Navy 1946-1948. He married Opal Lee Davis (d. 2015) in 1949 and lived in Upland where he owned a lemon grove until moving to Northern California in 1964 to open a Western Auto hardware store in Central Valley (Shasta Lake City). The couple moved the store to Willows in 1969, and Don eventually became a plumber, then was foreman at J.G. Bratton Dehydrator in Ord Bend. Upon retirement, he and Opal built a home on Blackburn Avenue in Corning, where they were members of First Baptist Church, Corning. Don loved playing softball, serving as a church deacon, tending his garden and trees, playing cards, watching his grandchildren play sports, and visiting Yosemite as well as traveling all over the country in an RV. His family will greatly miss Don, who was known as a loving, steady, hardworking, and dry-humored father, and a man who loved Jesus Christ as his Lord.





A private family celebration of Don's life is planned. Published in Daily News on June 6, 2019